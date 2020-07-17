Yard-waste pickup on hold for some Sarasota County residents

Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County will lose yard-waste pickup for a few weeks because of COVID-19.

The county says curbside yard-waste collection will be put on hold starting July 20 “due to the impacts of COVID-19 being experienced by Waste Management staffing.”

The pause will last for up to three weeks, the county says.

In the meantime, residents can dump their yard waste at the Central County Landfill on Knights Trail Road in Nokomis during regular operating hours. Standard disposal fees will apply.

Curbside garbage and recycling collection will continue to run with no changes in service.