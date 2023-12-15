Suspect in Ybor City mass shooting to remain behind bars until trial

A judge ruled on Friday that a third defendant charged in the Ybor City shooting that left two dead and 16 injured will remain behind bars until his trial.

Dwayne Tillman, 21, is facing second-degree attempted murder charges and attempted aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the shooting over Halloween weekend on Oct. 29.

On Friday, prosecutors presented evidence, showing that Tillman fired his gun in Ybor City as hundreds of people enjoyed the Halloween festivities. The State Attorney's Office posited that his ‘willful disregard for human life’ illustrates why he's a danger to the community.

Tillman's lawyer argued that he is not a threat to the community because they said he was firing in self-defense that early morning.

They asserted that he was legally armed, he perceived a danger because bullets were still being fired, and he had never been arrested before. His attorney posited that he was firing at Tyrell Phillips, another suspect arrested in the shooting for the death of 14-year-old Elijah Wilson.

The protection also pointed out that Tillman did not confess to police that he had fired that night and that he had stashed the gun somewhere, which still remains missing.

The judge ruled that Tillman would remain in custody instead of being assigned a bond amount that would have allowed him to be released before his trial.

"Thousands of people were celebrating a holiday weekend in one of our city’s most vibrant neighborhoods when they were suddenly forced to run for their lives," State Attorney Suzy Lopez said. "Everyone should be able to enjoy a night with family and friends without having to flee from gunfire. These criminals will face consequences for endangering our community as we continue to seek justice for the victims who were hurt or lost their lives."

Two other defendants, Kadyn Abney, 14, and Tyrell Phillips, 22, both face second-degree murder charges for the deaths of Harrison Boonstoppel and Elijah Wilson in the shooting.

Bond was denied for both other suspects in the shooting, as well.

The next court date for Tillman is scheduled for January 31.