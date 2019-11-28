Young suspects, ages 15 and 18, accused of killing carjacking victim in Wimauma

article

Two were arrested for a murder in Wimauma, deputies announced Thursday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a driver found the body of an adult Hispanic male Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was located near 3500 County Road 579.

By the afternoon, deputies said tips led to the arrest of 18-year-old Yener Morales Perez. A 15-year-old was also arrested. Both are facing murder and armed carjacking charges.

Deputies said they believe they carjacked the victim at gunpoint and killed him. They said the victim was likely targeted and the incident was not a random act.