Zoo welcomes first flamingo chick in 22 years

A Rhode Island zoo welcomed its first flamingo chick in 22 years.

The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence says the baby bird hatched on Oct. 1.

Zookeepers said the chick is a "historical birth" for the facility, since its the first flamingo born there since 1998.

"Mom is doing a great job tending to her little one," the zoo said.

The Chilean flamingo is native to South America, but are able to endure cold temperatures unlike their Caribbean counterparts.

According to SeaWorld, flamingos are not born with pink plumage, but instead are gray when they hatch. Their bright color comes from pigments they consume as part of their diet.