ZooTampa announces multi-year plan to expand to Hillsborough River

article

In newly released plans to expand its footprint in Tampa, ZooTampa officials announced a transformation of its current park that will take a few years to accomplish. This includes expanding its manatee rescue area and creating a new "realm" while revamping current ones to showcase animals from around the world.

Plus, they plan to connect the zoo to the Hillsborough River, but the park's news release didn't specify how this will impact Lowry Park, located between the zoo and the river. Officials released their initial plans Thursday morning.

"ZooTampa is a community treasure, and we look forward to reviewing the parts of the proposed expansion that require City of Tampa approval," said Nicole Travis, Tampa’s administrator for Development and Economic Opportunity.

The vision for ZooTampa's expansion was presented in four parts.

Manatee Rescue

This proposal comes as manatees are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida. Wildlife officials said most of the manatees starved to death in the winter while migrating through the Indian River Lagoon, where algae in the estuary have led to seagrass loss.

Right now, the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center is one of only four critical care centers in the world for manatees. ZooTampa officials plan to open the new "Manatee Rescue" in January 2026 that will "immerse guests in the manatee's world."

Expansion rendering of Manatee Care Center at ZooTampa.

It's aimed to educate guests about the state's "state’s fragile marine ecosystem; from rivers, to the intracoastal, to the Gulf. The area will offer unforgettable moments of education and eye-level viewing with manatees as guests witness the real-time life-saving work taking place every day to save these gentle sea cows," according to a news release.

READ: Manatee relative among 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee Rescue will expand the capacity of the Manatee Critical Care Center and will add acute care and nursery pools for manatees in severe cases. This is slated to open in fall 2023. Stingray Shores will also open around this time, giving an interactive habitat for guests to touch and feed the rays.

Stingray Shore rendering from ZooTampa

Plus, Manatee Rescue will feature jellyfish floating with the current as well as a riverbank home for otters.

New otter area in ZooTampa. (Rendering from ZooTampa)

Over the summer, state and federal agencies said they were working with seven organizations to expand rehabilitation capacity across Florida. At the time, officials said SeaWorld is expanding to provide up to 20 additional spots, while additional work is underway at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, ZooTampa, and the Jacksonville Zoo. Even Walt Disney World has come forward "on ways that they can take a more integral role."

MORE: Florida manatees will be fed lettuce again this winter, 'no entry' zones created in Brevard waters

South America

ZooTampa plans to have multiple species from this continent: sea lions, giant river otters, and even jaguars in a new area dedicated to South American wildlife. The expansion will also include water taxis to get around the park.

Here, ZooTampa said it is collaborating with Tampa city officials to expand to the Hillsborough River to include additional dining and retail options. In their press release, zoo officials didn't specify how this may impact the neighboring Lowry Park.

Africa

The African area of ZooTampa will be revamped to include expanded habitats with different levels. On the ground floor, guests will see red river hogs. As they head to higher up, there will be primates.

Right now, there are elephants, giraffes, Southern white rhinos, okapi, red river hogs, Maribou storks, Von Der Decken Hornbills, pygmy hippos, African-painted dogs, and more. Next up, ZooTampa officials promise a "unique opportunity for guests to sleep within the roar of the king of the jungle."

Asia

Over here, officials will be adding overhead paths between guests and the habitats to give a different vantage point.

An example of the overhead path as part of the ZooTampa expansion (Provided by ZooTampa)

Currently, there is the Malayan tiger, sun bear, Indian rhino, and other Asian species.

History of ZooTampa