ZooTampa donates to campaign to help Ukrainian zoos

When zookeepers around the world, and at ZooTampa, saw the devastation in Ukraine, they were immediately concerned for the animals and wanted to help.

"Our first thought goes to the animals. And to hear the struggles that they have been dealing with and the teams that are staying there to care for the animals, we're certainly moved by that," Tiffany Burns of ZooTampa at Lowry Park stated.

That's why ZooTampa joined the efforts of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) to help Ukrainian zoos. EAZA says all of the funds raised will assist Ukrainian zoos to provide food and care to animals as well as providing support for care staff and management at the zoos. The organization says it’s been in direct contact with zoos in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Myikolayiv.

The caregivers at ZooTampa know what it takes to look after the animals under normal circumstances so they hope this money will go a long way during a time it’s greatly needed.

"We are happy that we're able to provide assistance through donations and getting them at least so they don't have to worry about the financial need of caring for these animals," Burns explained.

Burns says there are a lot of sacrifices made in the care of animals and many of these zookeepers are risking their lives staying in a war zone.

"So to think of all the things that they're going through to care for their animals, but then on top of it, to worry about their families, to worry about their homes, everything else we can't even imagine," Burns said.

Zookeepers say it’s a responsibility they don’t take lightly no matter the circumstance.

"Sometimes it comes at the expense of our own safety or our families. For us, in the case of hurricanes, we have teams that stay here and make sure the animals continue getting what they need. In the case of the Ukraine, same thing."

For more information visit https://www.eaza.net/.