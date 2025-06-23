ZooTampa euthanizes beloved clouded leopard

The Brief ZooTampa is mourning the loss of its 14-year-old clouded leopard Malee. The zoo says Malee was diagnosed with a severe illness and was humanely euthanized on Monday. According to ZooTampa, Malee was an integral part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program and leaves behind a legacy of three offspring, a substantial contribution to this vulnerable Asian species.



ZooTampa is mourning the loss of its 14-year-old clouded leopard Malee that was diagnosed with a severe illness and was humanely euthanized on Monday morning.

The backstory:

According to ZooTampa, Malee was an integral part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program and leaves behind a legacy of three offspring, a substantial contribution to this vulnerable Asian species.

While most clouded leopards are shy and reclusive, zoo staff says Malee was feisty and independent and gave visitors a thrill as she relaxed on her favorite log.

READ: Endangered Florida panther dies at ZooTampa

"Alongside her mate Yim, she played a critical role in educating guests about the diverse and remarkable species that inhabit our world," the zoo wrote in a social media post.

Courtesy: ZooTampa

Clouded Leopards are a vulnerable species that live in different forested areas throughout Southeast Asia.

The cats relax in trees during the day and rely on the cover of the forest to hunt for their food at night.

ZooTampa says clouded leopard populations are hurting in their native range due to the loss of forested habitats.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, ZooTampa wrote, "Our thoughts are with the entire Zoo team, especially with the animal care professionals who cared for her since she arrived as a cub in 2011."

The Source: This story was written with information posted by ZooTampa on Facebook.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: