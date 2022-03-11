ZooTampa guests witness live birth of baby orangutan

The newest orangutan born at ZooTampa made her grand entrance into the world last month, much to the delight of those visiting the park.

"We just recently, on February 6, had our 10th orangutan at the zoo... She was born out on habitat during zoo hours," shared Jane Lefave, animal care supervisor of primates, ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

That's unusual because most visitors don’t get to see a live birth, but this time, a guest saw what was happening and told zoo caregivers that the mother orangutan was about to give birth.

"Normally... babies have always been born overnight or early in the morning when the orangutans are inside, and so just to have guests be a part of that and to see that happening was a really cool experience this time," shared Lefave.

This addition to the congress of Bornean orangutans at ZooTampa is also a special one because the baby girl marks the third generation at the zoo.

"It's always exciting here even with all the babies that we have here to have a new orangutan baby," said Lefave.

The new baby lives in the habitat with her mother. Hadiah, and grandmother, Josie.

READ Veterinarian at ZooTampa finds joy in making sure baby animals stay healthy

"She's a beautiful little girl and a great addition to our orangutan family," stated Lefave. "The baby is strong and healthy."

The baby girl doesn't have a name yet, but zoo staff members are working on that and considering visitor input as well.

Lefave says the entire process has been a great experience.

"It's a lot of fun for us and a lot of fun for the guests," stated Lefave

Advertisement

LINK: Learn more about the Bornean orangutans at ZooTampa here.

