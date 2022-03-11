Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
6
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters

ZooTampa guests witness live birth of baby orangutan

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
ZooTampa
FOX 13 News

Baby orangutan makes public appearance at ZooTampa

An orangutan recently gave birth to a baby girl in front of ZooTampa visitors.

TAMPA, Fla. - The newest orangutan born at ZooTampa made her grand entrance into the world last month, much to the delight of those visiting the park.

"We just recently, on February 6, had our 10th orangutan at the zoo... She was born out on habitat during zoo hours," shared Jane Lefave, animal care supervisor of primates, ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

That's unusual because most visitors don’t get to see a live birth, but this time, a guest saw what was happening and told zoo caregivers that the mother orangutan was about to give birth.

"Normally... babies have always been born overnight or early in the morning when the orangutans are inside, and so just to have guests be a part of that and to see that happening was a really cool experience this time," shared Lefave.

This addition to the congress of Bornean orangutans at ZooTampa is also a special one because the baby girl marks the third generation at the zoo.

"It's always exciting here even with all the babies that we have here to have a new orangutan baby," said Lefave.

The new baby lives in the habitat with her mother. Hadiah, and grandmother, Josie.

READ Veterinarian at ZooTampa finds joy in making sure baby animals stay healthy

"She's a beautiful little girl and a great addition to our orangutan family," stated Lefave. "The baby is strong and healthy."

The baby girl doesn't have a name yet, but zoo staff members are working on that and considering visitor input as well.

Lefave says the entire process has been a great experience.

"It's a lot of fun for us and a lot of fun for the guests," stated Lefave

LINK: Learn more about the Bornean orangutans at ZooTampa here.
 