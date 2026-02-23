ZooTampa’s ‘baby boom’ marks important milestones in wildlife conservation efforts
TAMPA, Fla. - ZooTampa is welcoming multiple new additions as it focuses on wildlife conservation.
What we know:
Critically endangered Eastern bongo calves, a marabou stork chick, a hamerkop chick, and two African spoonbill chicks were recently born at the zoo.
Bennett, a male calf, was born to Blitzen on January 21 and weighed 51.5 pounds. The new baby joins, Bonnie, a calf born on January 9. Bennett’s arrival brings the zoo’s Eastern bongo herd to nine individuals.
A Marabou stork hatched on January 29. The chick is the second for parents Will and Diana, who will co-parent and share responsibilities for protecting the nest and feeding their chick.
The hatching of a Hamerkop chick marks the first baby born of its kind at the zoo. The species is considered threatened.
Zookeepers said the chick is growing quickly and exploring beyond the nest, while the first-time parents continue to care for her.
The bird team also welcomed two African spoonbill chicks on January 22, which are thriving and getting stronger each day.
What they're saying:
"We can’t think of a better way to start the year than with all the new moms and babies," said Chris Massaro, senior VP, chief zoological officer. "Our recent baby boom is a momentous occasion for wildlife conservation and a testament to the world-class care provided by the animal care teams at ZooTampa."
