As the Bucs gear up for the Colts, the team feels the momentum after back-to-back wins

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians' photochromatic lenses were still adjusting to the indoor light as he began his post-practice press conference.

The brightness of the Tampa sun matches the mood at team headquarters as the Buccaneers approach the season's final four games.

"If you want to feel what the playoffs are like," Arians observed, "you're in it."

Back-to-back wins have the Bucs buzzing about the possibilities -- and the possiblity, though remote, of a playoff berth remains. A great many "ifs" make up that equation, but the Bucs are fixated on the only thing they can control. Turning back-to-back wins into a six-game win streak to finish the regular season.

Arians is blunt in his assessment of the teams chances, but offers a personal anecdote: "They're one game seasons. You lose, you're done. I've been in it. We had to win four, we won all four, made the sixth seed, we won the Super Bowl. You just take care of your own business, you can't worry about anybody else."

The lenses of Arians glasses finally lightened enough to see his eyes. His gaze is fixed directly on this week's opponent, the Indianpolis Colts. Indy, like Tampa Bay, is desperate to stay alive in the playoff picture.

Game time at Raymond James Stadium is 1 p.m. Sunday.

