Bay Area brothers win soccer state titles for different teams on consecutive days

Siblings at separate schools recently helped their teams win state championships within a day of each other.

When they train together on the soccer pitch, JB and Brayden Montague can't help but act like brothers - Because they are.

Separated by just one year, JB and Brayden don't just share a love of soccer, but a love for the same position on the field.

"Goalie is special. You're the only person on the field that can use your hands," Brayden Montague said. "Seeing that, it just inspired me to play."

It was an inspiration given to Brayden Montague by his older brother, who started playing goalie as a little kid.

That passion for playing between the pipes was then passed on to Brayden Montague and then even to their younger sister, who is also a goalkeeper.

The bothers helped lead their teams to state championships within 24 hours of one another.

"I picked it up way earlier than my two siblings did," said JB Montague. "That's why I'm their inspiration, because I started this whole thing."

JB Montague, meanwhile, never passes up an opportunity to remind his younger siblings that the goalie gene started with him.

"It's probably because it feels good but also because I'm so proud of them," he said.

And while the brothers Montague share a house, they actually don’t share the same high school team.

JB and Brayden Montague play soccer at different schools.

JB Montague has been the starting goalkeeper for Tampa Prep for the last three years, while Brayden has done the same at Carrollwood Day School.

While playing for different schools may divide their family's allegiances on game days, it fuels the brothers' rivalry anytime their teams meet.

"Prep has beat us three times in a row," Brayden Montague said reluctantly.

"We do talk a lot of trash and, yes, we do take two separate cars, but at the end of the day, it is amazing. Especially because I win," JB Montague said.

This season, however, sibling rivalries were put aside in the playoffs when the Montague brothers accomplished something amazing when they helped lead their teams to state championships within 24 hours of one another.

The brothers won state championships within a day of each other.

"I haven't even heard of that (happening before). It is insane!" said Brayden Montague.

"We both have all these medals and pictures, and it all came in the span of 24 hours."

Following each game, both JB and Brayden Montague ran immediately to the sidelines to celebrate with the other.

"We were losing our minds saying, 'We both won!'" JB Montague remembered.

Now, thanks to a passion for playing between the pipes, JB and Brayden Montague are bonded, not just by a last name, but by a lasting moment on the soccer field.

