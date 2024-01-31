Bloomingdale High girls basketball team perfect so far

What the members of the Bloomingdale High School girls basketball team are doing has never been seen before at the school.

"They're aware of the history. They're aware this hasn't been done before," said Head Coach Joel Bower.

This season, the Bulls have, so far, taken on all competition and taken home a win in all 23 of their games.

"I think it's really special, and I'm grateful to be a part of something like this because this doesn't happen to a lot of people," said junior guard Noelle Mengel.

The Bulls' (23-0) start to the season is an ever-growing program record, breaking the previous record the team set last year by winning their first 14 games of the season.

It is also a record Bower never imagined his team would set just a couple of months ago.

"I'm not going to tell you where I thought we might be at this point," Bower said. "We have far surpassed any expectations."

Regardless, it is a perfect record and a winning streak the Bulls have no intentions of giving up easily.

"We've been working together and have some good chemistry," said junior forward Izellah Kendrick. "The more we win, the more chemistry we have. "

The season, however, has not been smooth sailing for the Bulls. Many times, the team has found itself down by double digits but has somehow always found a way to secure the win.

"There have been chances for this team to drop one or two throughout the year," Bower admits. "The perseverance, the fortitude that these kids (have shown); they never feel like they don't have a chance."

Now, the Bulls find themselves as the last remaining undefeated girls team in the state.

And the pressure to keep that streak alive continues to build game by game.

"Everyone wants to play their best game against us, and it's true," said senior forward Tabitha Vega. "Everyone is going to play their hearts out because they want to beat the 'number one team' in Hillsborough County."

So far, however, the Bulls remain perfect as the team tries to win its way back to the state final four for the second time in three seasons.