Buccaneers fans prepare for next playoff game with free swag giveaway at RayJay

article

You know you’re a true fan if you wake up earlier than usual to support your team.

The Tampa Bay Bucs are hosting another free swag giveaway at Raymond James Stadium on Friday morning. Last week, hundreds lined up, patiently waiting in their cars for a bag filled with goodies.

RELATED: Florida high school student's Super Bowl petition calls for Saturday game or Monday holiday

The event started at 5:30 a.m. But before that, the lines were already long with people heading to the home turf as early as 3 a.m. The giveaway will end at 9:30 a.m. or until supplies are out.

The hype is not really a huge surprise as fans are excited to cheer on the defending Super Bowl champs this weekend as they go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday’s divisional-round home game should be a tough matchup.

READ: Could we be watching Tom Brady's final days in the NFL?

The Bucs already faced off against the Rams in Week 3, losing 34 to 24. This weekend’s rematch is crucial. If the Bucs can pull out a win well be one step closer to the big game.

Advertisement

The kickoff is at 3 p.m.

