Buccaneers' Godwin, Miller leave game with hamstring injuries

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin left Sunday's game in Detroit with a hamstring injury. Godwin had five catches for 121 yards before being hurt in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's 38-17 win.

For the season, Godwin has 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buccaneers, who improved to 7-7.

Also in the game, Tampa Bay's Scotty Miller went out with a hamstring injury after he scored in the first quarter.

The Bucs were already without leading receiver Mike Evans, who pulled his hamstring while making a touchdown reception against the Colts last week. He'll miss the rest of the season.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.