Buccaneers' Godwin, Miller leave game with hamstring injuries

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is taken off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin left Sunday's game in Detroit with a hamstring injury. Godwin had five catches for 121 yards before being hurt in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's 38-17 win.

For the season, Godwin has 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buccaneers, who improved to 7-7.

Also in the game, Tampa Bay's Scotty Miller went out with a hamstring injury after he scored in the first quarter.

The Bucs were already without leading receiver Mike Evans, who pulled his hamstring while making a touchdown reception against the Colts last week. He'll miss the rest of the season.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.