Buccaneers outlast Packers; will head home to Super Bowl

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outdueled Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, earning a spot in the Super Bowl and a place in NFL history.

With Raymond James Stadium hosting Super Bowl LV in two weeks, the Bucs will become the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

"So many teams don't get a chance because they don't get the Super Bowl in ther home stadium. It was obviously a goal of ours to start this season," head coach Bruce Arians said after the game. "But getting to the Super Bowl wasn't what our goal is. Our goal is to win it."

"It's crazy that we're the first team to do it, making history. But history has to end because we want to be the first team to win it as well," Shaquil Barrett agreed. "It's an amazing feeling, I'm happy to be a part of it."

Now, the Bucs await the outcome of the AFC Championship to see whether they’ll face the Buffalo Bills or the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Evans completes a reception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

For much of the afternoon in Green Bay, it looked like the Bucs would have the same easy day that they had against the Packers in October. The Bucs took a 28-10 lead early in the third quarter, but Rodgers rallied the Packers back to within five, aided by two later interceptions from Brady.

But as they have much of the season, the Buccaneers' defense came up big when it mattered, producing some big third-down stops.

Scott Miller completes a touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A Ryan Succop with less than five minutes to play extended the lead to 31-23.

The Packers responded with a field goal of their own after the Bucs kept them out of the end zone moments before the two-minute warning, and a late pass interference call kept the Bucs' game-winning drive alive as the clock ticked down.

The 31-26 win sends Tom Brady to his 10th Super Bowl, but his first as a Buccaneer. And for the Bucs, this is the second time the team has played in a Super Bowl; they topped the Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII.

The Bucs are due to return to Tampa late this evening.

Tom Brady celebrates the 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers with teammate Donovan Smith during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)