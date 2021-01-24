Expand / Collapse search

Where you can buy Bucs NFC Championship gear

By Fox 13 News staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX 13 News
Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his team team after their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

TAMPA, Fla. - Get ready to show your Bucs pride.

Just minutes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, sporting goods stores have already started selling merchandise -- the exact same items the players wore on the field following the game.

Dick's Sporting Goods stores throughout the Tampa Bay area have championship gear ready to buy at seven locations: Westshore Plaza, Westfield Brandon, Westfield Citrus Park, Countryside Centre, Tyrone Square, The Grove at Wesley Chapel, and University Town Center.

The stores will reopen early at 7 a.m. for customers who want to get their hands on the NFC Champions merchandise.

Other retailers also have gear ready to go as well. Fanatics is selling shirts, hats and hoodies for the Super Bowl-bound Bucs, along with the NFL's official online shop. You can also purchase Super Bowl LV merchandise.