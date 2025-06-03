Bucs linebacker SirVocea Dennis stands out at OTAs

The Brief Todd Bowles said the one player who has stood out the most at OTAs is linebacker SirVocea Dennis. The third-year linebacker missed most of last season after a shoulder injury sidelined him. Dennis speaks to Lavonte David outside of practice to pick his brain on what it takes to be a successful Bucs linebacker.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the second week of their voluntary offseason workouts. The team does not have all of its roster at One Buc Place, but there is one Buc who stands out above the rest.

What they're saying:

"Really the only one was ‘Voss’ (SirVocea Dennis)," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "He gets his hands on a lot of balls. If you want to say he’s had a very good four days, he’s had a very good four days."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

While performing well in OTAs doesn't equate to any production in the fall, Bowles is certainly pleased with the work ethic of his third-year linebacker.

"I like where he is at right now," Bowles said.

However, nobody likes it more than Dennis himself.

READ: Tampa Bay Buccaneers release full 2025 schedule

"It just feels amazing being out here practicing with the guys, just being around football and just being back just to play healthy," Dennis said.

The backstory:

The 25-year-old missed most of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury. He only played the first four games of the year before he hit the sidelines, so he is more pumped than most.

"I'm just happy to be out here and hit somebody, really," Dennis said.

Somebody who Dennis has relied on during this time is longtime Bucs linebacker Lavonte David. The 14-year veteran has told his underling that once he's done, it will be Dennis' time to shine. The younger linebacker is trying to soak up as much information as possible.

MORE: Super Bowl champion Shaquil Barrett urges water safety after losing daughter in accidental drowning

"Sometimes I call him at night to ask him a couple of questions," Dennis said. "I know he is tired of me now, but sometimes I just want to talk ball with him."

Those late night talks of ball have already paid dividends. Dennis thinks he has a good feel for what it takes to be successful in Bowles' defense.

"Everything has definitely slowed down for me," Dennis said. "It's fun being out here telling guys where to be, line up. Just being around other guys and competing is fun."

That competitive drive is what makes him stand out.

"He understands how it works and what to do," Bowles said. "Just the experience and him being out on the field every day and staying healthy will help him a great deal. I don’t worry about him from the game getting too big for him standpoint. He understands everything, he knows how to play, and right now, he’s in the best shape he’s been in since he’s been here."

READ: Buccaneers select wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with No. 19 pick in NFL draft

What's next:

Dennis hopes it stays that way so he can give it his all for the Bucs.

"I am going to go out there and play to the best of my ability," Dennis said. "I am going to go out there and have fun. Most importantly, I just want to go out there and do whatever I can to win games."

Dennis and the rest of the Bucs will be back at the training facility next week for Mandatory mini-camp.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13 Sports' Mark Skol Jr.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: