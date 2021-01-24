Expand / Collapse search

Bucs returning home Sunday night

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX 13 News
article

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski celebrates their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - The NFC Champions, Super Bowl-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed home after beating the Green Bay Packers Sunday.  

The team is expected to touch down sometime between 11:15 and 11:45 p.m.

Initial reports indicated a limited number of socially distant fans would be allowed to gather and welcome the team, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said in a tweet that the airport would be closed to outsiders.

MORE: Buccaneers make history as first team to play Super Bowl in home stadium

Buccaneers outlast Packers; will head home to Super Bowl
slideshow

Buccaneers outlast Packers; will head home to Super Bowl

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outdueled Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, earning a spot in the Super Bowl and a place in NFL history.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady celebrates with teammates after their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Buccaneers make history as first team to play Super Bowl in home stadium
slideshow

Buccaneers make history as first team to play Super Bowl in home stadium

With their win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, the Buccaneers earned a spot in Super Bowl LV, which is being played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the Bucs’ home stadium, on February 7.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady celebrates 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers with teammate Donovan Smith during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)