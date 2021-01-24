Bucs returning home Sunday night

article

The NFC Champions, Super Bowl-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed home after beating the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

The team is expected to touch down sometime between 11:15 and 11:45 p.m.

Initial reports indicated a limited number of socially distant fans would be allowed to gather and welcome the team, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said in a tweet that the airport would be closed to outsiders.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady celebrates with teammates after their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)