ESPN: Buccaneers make deal with Antonio Brown

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached a one-year deal with wide receiver Antonio Brown.

FOX 13 Sports could not confirm the report.

Brown has been off the field since July after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy, ESPN reports. He is eligible to play after week 8 of the season.

Schefter said in a tweet Brown is likely to take the field with the Bucs in week 9 against the Saints.