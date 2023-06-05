Former Plant High Panther re-writing Florida Gators baseball record books

article

Tampa's own and former Plant High Panther Jac Caglianone is launching home runs at a record-smashing pace with the Gators.

The 6-5, 245 pound sophomore has already broken the school record for most in a season, and he's just the third player in SEC history to knock out over 30 in a season since 2000.

"I haven't changed as a person," said Caglianone. "The on-the-field success, I try not to let it creep into my regular life. I'm still just a 20-year-old college kid. Just kind of living like everybody else."

As a two-way player, Jac is already drawing comparisons to the Angels' Shohei Ohtani. Hence, his nickname Jactani.

He still talks regularly with his high school coach at Plant, Dennis Braun. Braun knows Jac's game well but admits he didn't see this success coming.

After all, Jac only hit five home runs at Plant in his three years on varsity.

READ: Strawberry Crest baseball player preparing for MLB Draft

"Yeah, he did have five, but he got caught up in that Covid year where we didn't get to play," Braun told Fox 13 Sports. "The type of year he had this year, I don't think anyone can expect that he would hit 31 home runs. It's been fun to see."

"Braun taught me basically everything I needed to get here," said Caglianone. "I carry Plant with me all the time."

Just a week after graduating from Plant, Jac's baseball career was put on hold after needing Tommy John surgery on his elbow. He was sidelined for a year.

"Honestly, being away from the game so long, it kind of allowed me to re-invent my swing and re-invent my approach towards the game," said Caglianone.

"It gave me an even greater appreciation for it, Having it being taken away from me for quite some time. Really kind of just take it every day as if it's my last time ever lacing up my cleats."

He's putting on quite a show for Gator fans and his Tampa supporters, who text him often.

READ: Brothers on Sickles High baseball team help Gryphons get to Final Four

"It's really cool," said Caglianone. "I've had like old teachers text me and everything like that. Telling me that they're routing for me. It's always really nice to see. Nice to hear."

He also has a Major League support system around him.

"My offseason is really spent with Kyle Tucker, Brady Singer, Jake Woodford, and Pete Alonso and all those guys," said Caglianone. "I'm around a good group of guys that can guide me through the college aspect of things as what to expect down the road."

Jac has another year at Florida before he can think about the Majors, and he's enjoying his moment in the college spotlight.

