Kokrak looking forward to third crack at Casey during Valspar Championship

The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor is in pristine PGA condition. It's one of the favorite stops on the tour and it's a course that fits Jason Kokrak very well.

"The undulation around this course, the topography is great," said Kokrak. "It's one of the best courses we play all year long. Always fun to come back here. I have great memories around this place."

Kokrak's most memorable PGA moment occurred the last time he was here. Third round on the par-three 15th hole, he landed a hole in one. It gave him a share of the lead with Paul Casey, who went on to become the Valspar's first back-to-back champ.

"I didn't know it was going to go in," he chuckled. "It rolled for a long time before it when it went in, anyway. It seemed like it was rolling for a lot longer than when I watched it on TV."

Kokrak has two top-10 finishes in the Valspar Championship. He tied for eighth in 2018 and tied for second in 2019, one shot behind Casey.

"I'd like to take Paul down after finishing second to him last time," Kokrak laughed.

Does he think back over the four-day tournament, about that one extra shot?

"Yeah, I mean, I try not to look back too much and dwell on anything," he said. "The golfer's mind is very fickle. If you can forget quickly, you're going to go a long way in this game."

Kokrak can't wait for a third crack at Casey and a field that will also include the number-one player in the world, Dustin Johnson.