Lightning, fans head to Amalie Arena for first home playoff game of season

The Bolts are back home in Tampa and the team is looking to take control of the series against Toronto.

Game 3 will take place at Amalie Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The series may be all tied up by the Lightning are hoping to change that by the end of the night.

If fans don’t have a ticket to the game inside of Amalie Arena, they can still be part of the fun outside on Thunder Alley as the Lightning’s Plaza Parties are back. For a $5 donation to the Lightning Foundation Charities, fans can get a ticket and be part of the fun outside alongside hundreds of other fans, watching the game up on the big screen.

Fans will need to buy a ticket ahead of time to be part of the Lightning Plaza Party. Visit www.nhl.com/lightning/fans/plaza-parties.

Coach Jon Cooper and the team are feeling confident about their chances, especially being back on home ice. Another thing playing in the Bolts' favor, the Lightning have not lost back-to-back playoff games in three seasons.

GAME 2 RECAP: Hedman, Lightning beat Maple Leafs 5-3 to even series

Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for Toronto, Michael Bunting and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Jack Campbell made 29 saves. Auston Matthews had two assists.

Tampa Bay has gone 51-23-8 overall with a 13-8-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have gone 18-7-3 in games decided by a goal.

Toronto is 54-21-7 overall with a 14-7-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a +60 scoring differential, with 312 total goals scored and 252 allowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report