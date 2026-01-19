Tampa diehard 'Cane Freak' is 2025 University of Miami Fan of the Year

The Brief Freddie Vasquez is nicknamed the "Cane Freak." He has not missed a Miami game, aside from the 2020 season, in 48 years. Vasquez was named the 2025 Miami Hurricanes Fan of the Year.



For Tampa resident 64-year-old Freddie Vasquez, it's all about the U, as in University of Miami.

He says he always has football on the brain, specifically Miami Hurricanes football.

The backstory:

He went to his first game at 17 years old and has been hooked ever since.

"Going to the game, seeing these fans dressed up little by little painted their faces," Vasquez shared. "I said I could do something like that."

He did that and a lot more. His fandom earned him a nickname.

"I go by the name of Cane Freak," Vasquez said.

His Cane Freak persona with his signature orange mask is a must-see on game days.

"There are Miami fans from all over the world," Vasquez explained. "Not only who come to the game, but they come to take a picture with me."

Vasquez is willing to take a picture with anyone who wants one, and they don't just want it because of the interesting attire. He cares about the fans. He always stops by the handicapped fans before every game. Vasquez even visits local hospitals to cheer up Miami fans.

His dedication to the green and orange is so next level that everyone has taken notice.

"I got coaches that know me by heart," Vasquez said. "If they see me, they give me the thumbs up or the U and it makes me feel good."

It's hard not to notice Vasquez.

"Watching on TV is a lot different than being at the stadium rooting the team on," Vasquez explained.

Local perspective:

For 48 years, apart from the 2020 COVID pandemic season, Vasquez has not missed a Miami Hurricanes football game at home or on the road.

He drives to every game from his home in Tampa. He never flies due to his fear of flying. He took his pickup truck with a license plate that reads "CANE FRK" all the way to Phoenix for the Fiesta Bowl.

"I drive to the away games, no matter where they are playing," Vasquez said. "[No matter] how far it is, I am there."

That's because watching the Canes on a college football Saturday is almost like heaven on earth for the 64-year-old.

"God has blessed me," Vasquez said. "It's not so much this year, it's every year. Every year is something different. I enjoy it. I love it and it's crazy."

Crazy does not even begin to describe the man cave in the back of his house. It's decked out in Miami Hurricanes gear.

"It just builds up from little, to a lot to enormous," Vasquez said.

He has every piece of memorabilia you can think of from helmets to signed photos, old newspapers, pins, bobbleheads and even a lookalike figurine of himself.

Most of his collection are gifts given to him over the years from players to fans. He even times creates his own gear, from championship belts to Star Wars helmets and even the video game character Super Mario in a crystal ball to pay homage to current Canes head coach Mario Cristobal.

"I don't like to turn down a free gift," Vasquez said.

However, this season has been more than just a gift. Vasquez was named the 2025 Miami Hurricanes Fan of the Year in the same season the Canes made it to the national title game. It's the second year they have given out the award. He was given $1,000 with the honor.

What they're saying:

"God has blessed me throughout these years," Vasquez said. "I never thought that I would be nominated Fan of the Year."

But really, it's no surprise. His fandom has no limits. He even told his daughter to not get married in the fall. Not when the Canes are playing.

"She better make sure it is during the week because if it is on the weekend, that ain't going to happen," Vasquez said.

Because what will never happen is the Canes will play without the Cane Freak in the stands.

"I might not have legs later on," Vasquez said. "I might not have arms but I will still be going to the games."

He says traveling to watch the Canes will never get old.

"It gets better," Vasquez said. "It's like an apple. It gets better with age."

And Vazquez would not have it any other way.

"I enjoy it," Vasquez said. "I wouldn't change it for the world. It's all about the U."

What's next:

Vasquez will be in attendance for the national championship game on Monday night between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers. It will be the third national title game he has attended.