Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett named to 2020 Pro Bowl

A trio of Buccaneers have been voted onto the 2020 Pro Bowl roster – the most in four years.

Those Bucs players are: Mike Evans, a three-time Pro Bowler with the fourth most receiving yards in the NFL; Chris Godwin, with the second most receiving yards in the league; and Shaq Barrett, who leads the league with 16.5 sacks and also has six forced fumbles. It will be Godwin’s first Pro Bowl.

It will be the first time in franchise history that the Bucs have two wide receivers joining the Pro Bowl within the same season.

The NFL announced its Pro Bowl roster Tuesday evening. The 2020 Pro bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, January 26. It will take place one week before Super Bowl LIV, which is in Miami.

