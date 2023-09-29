Northside Christian senior playing center while taking center stage

If you listen closely, every high school football field has a unique sound and a temp all its own.

At Northside Christian School, senior football player Jameson Jensen follows his own tempo.

"Talk about one of the most diverse student-athletes you could find at this school, and that's Jameson Jensen," said the Mustangs' head coach, Bailey Granier.

The 6'4", 290lbs offensive lineman is a force for the Mustangs on the field.

READ: Robinson High flag football coach represents Knights on Team USA

"I think he just bought in," said Granier.

"He bought into the game of football, he bought into being good, and he bought into the potential that he could have."

Playing center for Northside, in the trenches, is where Jameson really sings.

But the trenches aren't the only place he sings.

"I've been in the Little Mermaid, the Wizard of Oz, Grease. This year, I'm going to be in Elf," Jensen said.

READ: Alonso alum Jessi Warren paves path for future softball stars

Growing up with a talent for the arts and athletics, Jameson has found his voice on stage and on the football field.

"It was really like I chose both of them and focused on the arts, as well as doing football, and giving everything I can to it," the senior center said.

It's Jameson's most recent performances, however, that has critics raving.

During their week three game, Jensen chose not to join the rest of the team in the locker room during halftime and picked up a microphone instead while helping lead the Mustang's marching band's halftime show.

READ: Alonso High flag football player earns gold at junior world championship

"It was really a rush," said Jensen.

"It was nice to go from hitting people to hitting notes."

Belting out a rendition of Forever Young to the crowd, you could forgive Jensen for thinking he was singing to an audience of just those in the stands.

However, a video of his performance was posted on social media and began to go viral.

"I have no idea who posted it," says Jensen. "I had no idea it was (even) posted until Sunday afternoon. Even then, I didn't know how many views it had."

By the time Jensen got word of the video's existence, it had been viewed more than 100 thousand times.

"I thought, 'It can't be that viral.' And then I realized it was that viral," Jensen remembers thinking.

Now, as Jensen's voice circulates social media, the senior center is focused on a school to play his college football at, as his voice carries him from center stage and into the spotlight.