Pro leagues taking different paths toward a return to play

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow knows firsthand what it was like to contract COVID-19. He had to quarantine for 14 days after testing positive prior to the start of the Rays Summer Camp.

Major League Baseball is about to open their season outside of a bubble city. Teams will be flying for road games this season and Glasnow prefers baseball's plan.

“I like this more,” said Glasnow. "I think a lot of guys were skeptical of the bubble idea. I think with family and whatnot, I think if you abide by the rules and socially distance, follow all the guidelines that will be put into place, I don't think there will be anything to worry about. The bubble idea sounds very safe, but I think a lot of guys were going to have some trouble with it. "

NHL teams will leave next week for two hub cities. So far during their camps, the NHL has fared well with their protocols. They've tested 800 players multiple times with only two positive cases.

The NBA has reported no positive tests since arriving at Disney World. The Lightning could be in Canada up to two months, away from their families, and that's going to be a challenge.

"You’re going to have to be mentally strong if you're going to succeed in here,” said Lightning forward Tyler Johnson. "You're going to have to find different ways, different avenues to keep all of us sane a little bit, being stuck in a hotel. But at least if we're stuck with anyone. I'm glad we're stuck with our guys. We usually have a lot of fun together. So I'm not too worried about that."

Like Major League Baseball, the NFL is going ahead with road and home games. FOX 13 Sports has learned the Bucs are hoping to allow 25% capacity at Raymond James Stadium for all games, but are continuing to monitor the situation with multiple options.

The players are hoping to see and hear Bucs Nation loud and strong come September.

"Definitely, you know, just like anytime you see home-field advantage, you get your fans out there screaming loud against the opponents,” said Bucs wide receiver Bryant Mitchell. "It makes a big difference, so to have fans out there would be great."

Pro teams have different plans, but all share a common goal of protecting their players and entertaining fans safely.