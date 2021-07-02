Quick-strike Lightning lead Canadiens early, take Game 3
MONTREAL, Quebec - The quick-strike Tampa Lightning struck for two early second-period goals to build a 4-2 lead over the Montreal Canadiens and ended the game strong with a 6-3 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson scored on odd-man rushes 1:53 apart for the defending champion Lightning who have a 2-0 series lead.
The second-period outburst resembled how Tampa opened the first, when Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman scored 1:35 apart early in the opening frame.
PREVIOUS: Stanley Cup Final: Bolts return to Canada to face the Habs with 2-0 lead
Phillip Danault scored Montreal's only goal in the first Stanley Cup Final game in Montreal since the Canadiens won their 24th title in Game 5 against the Wayne Gretzky-led Los Angeles Kings on June 9, 1993.
Tyler Johnson scores against Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in Game Three of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Bell Centre on July 02, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)