Report: Ex-Buc Pittman requests prayers for family member with coronavirus

Former NFL running back Michael Pittman is asking for prayers after a family member of his was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an ESPN report.

Jenna Laine, who covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN, said that an unspecified family member of the former Buccaneer has been in the hospital since last Thursday and is now in a coma and in critical condition.

“If you believe in prayer, please join me in praying for Michael Pittman and his family, while also respecting his and his family’s privacy. They need all the healing vibes they can get,” Laine tweeted. “He also wanted me to post this to increase awareness about the dangers of coronavirus.”

Pittman, now 44, spent four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, then six more with the Bucs before his final season in Denver. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in 2003.

The age and location of Pittman’s relative was not immediately clear. Nationally, over 1,300 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 38 people have died.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

