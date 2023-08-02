Rowdies defenseman celebrates first goal with mom battling cancer

article

The Tampa Bay Rowdies defenseman Forrest Lasso has been waiting – wanting – to score a goal this season for the team.

"It's long overdue," Lasso was beginning to think.

He has played in all but one game this season, but Saturday's game against Tulsa meant just a little bit more.

"My mom was in the stands," said Lasso. "So we were sitting around the house and thought how special would this be if I would be able to get a goal."

With three near-misses in the first half, Lasso came out for the second half Saturday night determined to find the back of the net.

And in the 52nd minute, he scored on a header off a Charlie Dennis corner kick to grab his first goal of the season and immediately ran to where his parents were standing on the sidelines to celebrate.

"Between [my mom] being able to see her son, her grandchild and then for that, it really was one of the best gifts I've been able to give her," said Lasso.

The Rowdies veteran, however, had one more gift to give.

"I wanted to surprise her, and I knew it would mean the world," he said.

While running over to the sideline, Lasso lifted his jersey to reveal a soaked-through undershirt. Written in marker on the shirt was "Mom" encircled in a heart.

Under that, Lasso scribbled "F**K Cancer."

"She's an absolute superhero. For me to be able to give her that little piece of joy, that was really special," Lasso said.

Sarah Lasso, his mom, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2022. She even delayed treatments to fit in this trip to see her son play for the Rowdies.

"I'm just trying to squeeze it all in and continue life," Sarah said.

Her reward, and the entire family's reward was a moment that will be remembered by the Lassos forever.

"It's the biggest surprise," she remembers thinking. "I didn't know what was happening. I was celebrating the goal for him and was so happy to be there. I get emotional just thinking about it."

It was a goal and a celebration capped by a simple, yet powerful, message in ink.

"Having her right there in the corner to celebrate, it really was like picture perfect stuff," said the defenseman. "She has taken this fight head on, full steam and has had a smile on the entire way."

Now, it is a smile that's been made a lot bigger thanks to a t-shirt, a message of love, hope and a well-timed goal.

"Timing is everything. That was not coincidental," Sarah said.

Now, the timing of Forrest Lasso's first goal of the season has given renewed hope, not just to his mother, but to all who fight.