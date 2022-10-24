Rowdies midfielder has Tampa Bay running in the right direction

article

Nicky Law, 34-year-old Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder, is now in his 17th year as a professional soccer player.

Law provided the fireworks for Rowdies fans Saturday night with his go-ahead, and what would be the game winning, goal against Miami in the postseason opener.

"I think nine times out of 10 that probably goes up in the sky and out of the stadium but luckily for me, and the team this one managed to find its way into the back of the net," said Law on his goal.

RELATED: Rowdies ready to make playoff run

Moments like that, however, are exactly why the Rowdies made a trade for the man who began his career in the Premier League.

"He played at the highest level, and you can see that with his shots and his passing," said team captain Sebastain Guenzatti. "He just brought a lot more experience than what we had."

Law's experience at the game's highest level is not all the Rowdies bring to the table. Whether it's Law, Guenzatti or Leo Fernandes, the Rowdies have experience to spare for this playoff run.

"It's something you definitely need to tap into when you get into this kind of pressure situation," said Law.

READ: Tampa Bay Rowdies' defender makes shocking return after broken ankle

Unfortunately for the Rowdies, they won't be able to tap into the energy of their home fans this weekend. Tampa Bay will head to Memphis for the Eastern Conference semifinals after losing four of their last five road games of the season.

"You'd love to have all the games at home in the playoffs, because it's definitely an advantage. But it is what it is," said Law.

Ironically, the Rowdies were one of the best, if not the best, road teams during the first half of the season. Guenzatti knows his team needs to find that sort of confidence away from Al Lang Stadium again now.

"The team is ready and ready for any team that comes," he said. "We're still motivated, it doesn't matter how long we've been playing in this league."

The Rowdies take on Memphis 901 Saturday at 9:30 p.m. on the road. The winner of that game advances to the conference finals against either Louisville or Pittsburgh.