Rowdies ready to make playoff run

From here on out, every practice means just a little more for the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

"It definitely gets your adrenaline pumping," says head coach Neill Collins.

On Saturday, the two-time defending USL Eastern Conference champions begin their march to a title with the start of the USL playoffs against Miami.

"They (the players) know that in this stage of the season about the rewards that are there and the joy it gives the fans," said Collins. "Hopefully we can have some enjoyable nights in the next month."

However, having come so close and falling just short of reaching their ultimate goal the last two seasons, the Rowdies are feeling the pressure to perform again.

"I'm telling you; everyone looks forward to this pressure," said defender Aaron Guillen. "It's amazing to be out here and have that target on our back."

And though the pressure builds for the Rowdies, so too does their appetite to win.

"When you hang a banner or win a trophy it just makes you want to do it again," said Collins. "It certainly doesn't dampen the appetite it just increases it."

The Rowdies host Miami FC Saturday night at 7:30 for the right to advance in the USL Playoffs.

