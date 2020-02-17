Tampa Bay Vipers lose in Week 2 against the Dragons

The Tampa Bay Vipers may lead the XFL in yardage, but it isn’t leading them to wins or touchdowns.

The Vipers played against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday and players were in search of finding the end zone. Taylor Cornelius started as quarterback, but it was the defense that put the points on the board.

When they were up, 3-0, Brandon Silvers was picked off by Tarvarus McFadden, and there was plenty of room to take the football back.

McFadden went 78 yards for the Vipers first-ever touchdown, bringing the game to 9-0, with the Vipers in the lead.

However, the Dragons took the lead despite the Vipers outgaining them on offense. The Vipers had three interceptions and lost 17-9.

The Tampa Bay team is 0-2 in losses. They will take on the Houston Roughnecks for the Vipers’ first home game on Saturday, Feb. 22. The game starts at 2 p.m. and airs on FOX.

