Tampa Catholic boys conquering life on the road

If dealing with the daily question of, "Will we or won't we have a game?" thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't bad enough, the Tampa Catholic Crusaders basketball team has had their own extra hurdle to clear.

Before the season started, renovations were planned for the Crusader's gym. Those renovations have been delayed twice, but it was too late. Don Dziagwa, boys basketball head coach and athletic director, had already scheduled all their regular-season games to be played on the road.

"I know it got old for the players not being able to be here and play in our Crusader Castle," he said.

Aside from their two recent playoff wins, the Crusaders have played every game on the road. Coach Dziagwa was right about it getting old for the players.

"It's been tough. That's for certain," sophomore Eddrin Bronson said. "The other team has home-court advantage. (All the time)"

"It's a struggle," junior Derrick Micchell echoed. "You're always the underdog, and you're expected to lose."

The Crusaders are playing a third playoff game Thursday, February 18 so, needless to say, they've handled the situation in stride. It seems to have made them tougher.

"It really kind of brought us together," Coach Dziagwa said. "When you're on a bus together, and you're going into a different gym, and you have very few of your fans ... I hope it has made us tougher."

The Crusaders are also a young team, with only two seniors on the roster. Dziagwa seems to think that may have worked in their favor.

"We've got three freshmen playing a lot. They don't know any different," Dizagwa said with a smile. "It really hasn't maybe affected them as much."

