The clock is ticking for Tom Brady and the Bucs

Joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been more of a learning experience than even Tom Brady anticipated.

"It’s been different having the opportunity over this time to move and to, for example, study my playbook," Brady said, talking to reporters Thursday. "I really haven’t had to do that in 19 years."

A new offense is just one of many things Brady, who spent the last 19 years in the New England organization, is having to learn.

"(You have to) learn your way to work, or learn guys’ names," the six-time Super Bowl champion said. "I didn’t even know where the quarterbacks’ room was or (where) the full team meeting room was. You get in here and your brain is trying to figure out a lot of different things."

On the upside, Brady likes what he has at his disposal in terms of offensive skill positions.

"It’s a good, hard-working group. (They're) really smart players," Brady said. "It’s going to be up to all of us to come together and to see how we can make it all work.”

However, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few throwing sessions at Berkley Prep, and this past week at the Buccaneers facility is all the time Brady has had to get to know his new teammates.

"I think conversations we probably would’ve had in April, we’re having now," Brady said. "You just have to do what you can with what we’re all dealing with, try to make the most of it."

The Bucs don't have time for excuses because week one against NFC South rival New Orleans is coming whether they like it or not.

"Understand that the clock is ticking on all of us," Brady said. "We’ve got a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time.”