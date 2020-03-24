Tom Brady introduced as a Buccaneer via video conference

Tom Brady didn’t receive the introduction to Tampa Bay that he deserved. The novel coronavirus threat left the Buccaneers with the only option of presenting Brady to the media and the Bay Area via a conference call.

“This is an exciting moment for me in my life," Brady said. “This is something obviously that’s very unique to me, it’s something that hasn’t happened in 20 years. So I’m kind of taking it day by day. The expectation for me is to come in and do what I feel is right for the organization, that’s to be a great team player."

Brady's decision to leave the New England Patriots came after deep thought and research. He said he’s watched Arian’s offense for years and is looking forward to the wealth of new weapons.

“Everybody has different styles and philosophies on how they call things. Football to me is throwing the football to the guy who is open. If he’s deep, you throw it deep. There’s some really talented players on this offense who have really unique skill sets,” Brady said.

“Really never dreaming Tom would be available but if he was he’d be our No. 1 choice," Bucs head coach Bruce Arains said, reflecting on the process that lead them to sign Brady." He can do everything we need to do in our offense. Once that became a reality it was full bore ahead to see what we could do to get this done.”

Even for the player that is considered the ‘greatest of all-time,’ Tom Brady is facing new challenges. He’s leaving the only NFL program that he has known for the last 20 years. Now he has to absorb a new offense with new players during a time that has sports shutdown. The start of the Bucs offseason workouts are a great mystery right now.

“I’m not going to make predictions on how the next couple of months are going to go and I don’t really know what’s going to happen and what’s predicted for our access to the team facilities and so forth so I’m going to do my best to be in conversation with guys and try to get together and find ways try to meet up in different places and get to work in that sense. Technology is an amazing thing and we’re going to use technology as best we can to try and get to know each other and for me, they’re ahead of me on what they need to know in terms of the offense so I have to get up to speed with the things that they already know and their terminology. It’s a lot of time and energy but that’s what I love to do. The only way to start is to start doing it so that’s what I’ve got to do,” Brady said.

The challenges that Brady and the Bucs have are welcoming because the Bucs finally have their quarterback.

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Bucs and Brady officially announce he signed a multi-year deal with the team.