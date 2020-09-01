USF announces game times, including 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Notre Dame on Sept. 19

The University of South Florida released some of its game times for the upcoming football season.

The first of three games between the USF and Notre Dame has been set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The universities made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, roughly a week after confirming the three-game series will occur this football season.

The Sept. 19 game will be an away game for the South Florida Bulls. It will air on USA Network. The dates and times for the other games against the Fighting Irish will be announced at a later time.

PREVIOUS: It's official: USF will take on Notre Dame in three-game series



However, the first game will be USF's second trip in the program's history to South Bend. It will also be the first since the team's 23-20 upset against Notre Dame in the 2011 football season.

One of the three games in the series will include a home game for the Bulls. However, for the beginning of the season, no fans will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium due to the pandemic.

RELATED: For now, no fans will be allowed at USF home games

In addition, USF's season opener in Tampa against The Citadel will start at 1 p.m., and air on ESPN+.

The team's match against Tulsa will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. It will air on ESPN.