USF football hosts Pro Day

It is a day college football players long for.



"My whole life, I've been training for this opportunity and this moment," said USF graduate offensive lineman Demetris Harris.



It is a day that's almost right up there with graduation itself.



"It's something that you think about as a kid. This is why you play football," said fellow USF offensive lineman Brad Cecil.



Wednesday, however, you wouldn't find any caps and gowns, but broad jumps and 40-yard dashes, instead.

READ: USF approves $22 million proposal to design on-campus football stadium



It was Pro Day for the USF football team with 33 scouts representing 28 NFL teams on hand to evaluate a group of Bulls hoping to fulfill their NFL dreams.

USF hosts pro day for potential future NFL stars





"It's definitely nerve racking to walk in and see 100 eyes looking at you," said Cecil.



"To be honest with you, I didn't sleep at all last night."



It wasn't just USF football players that have dreams of going to the NFL during Pro Day, however.



A group of international football players also made the journey to USF to prove there is a deep talent pool beyond our borders.

MORE: USF Pole Vaulters climbing to new heights

"I was dreaming about this pro day and the next step of the NFL, so I'm excited," said Junior Aho of Nice, France.



Aho played defensive lineman at Southern Methodist last season and was just one of a group consisting of players from Aho's France, Australia, Germany, Mexico New Zealand and Nigeria to USF to impress scouts.



"I hope what we're doing will give more opportunities to the next generation of international players who want to play football," Saho said.



"So. I'm glad to be a part of that program."



And those dreams for both the USF and international players looked a little bit more like a reality at Pro Day.



"I know I turned some heads," said Harris.

The NFL Draft begins April 27th and goes through April 29th in Kansas City, Mo.





