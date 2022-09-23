Expand / Collapse search

Citrus County Tropical Depression 9 updates and emergency information

By FOX 13 News staff
Updated 5:50PM
Florida in Tropical Depression 9's 'cone of uncertainty'

Meteorologist Jim Weber says lots can change between Friday and next week, but after Tropical Depression 9 moved northwest over the Caribbean, the potential hurricane's projected path puts most of Florida in the so-called 'cone of uncertainty."

Follow ongoing updates from Citrus County as Tropical Depression 9 forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida.

CITRUS COUNTY SANDBAGS:

None currently available.

CITRUS COUNTY EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CITRUS COUNTY CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

CITRUS COUNTY SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

CITRUS COUNTY SCHOOLS:

No school cancelations have been reported.

CITRUS COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Citrus County EOC.

LATEST STORM UPDATES:

Get updates on Tropical Depression 9's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com

