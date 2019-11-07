"Fantastic" forecast: Another weekend cold front

For fans of fall, last weekend’s cold front was a bit of a tease. But this weekend should be the start of the real thing.

A cold front that’s already bringing snow to parts of the Great Lakes will finally reach Florida on Friday.

“That will bring some clouds and some showers and then cooler temperatures will be heading in our direction as we get into the weekend,” FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber explained.

The front will bring some rain Friday night, then temperatures in Tampa will start to drop after that, with cooler and drier air moving in on Saturday. The high that day may only reach 77, and lows will be in the low 60s.

“Sunday looks fantastic with that low humidity and more sun around,” Jim continued.

Like the last front, it will only last for a day or so, with warmer air returning on Monday -- but maybe not for long.

“Temperatures will moderate a little bit before our next front heads our way the middle of next week,” Jim added. “That one looks like it will be even stronger.”

