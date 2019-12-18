Forecast: Clearing skies, then cold night

The rain is over and the cooldown is underway. Midday temperatures in Tampa were nearly 30 degrees cooler than the same time yesterday, and that trend will continue tonight.

“I’m sure you’ve noticed the changes. Much colder,” FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber said. “We have already seen our high temperature for today and it’s going to be a pretty cold night.”

Clearing skies will allow overnight temperatures to drop into the mid-40s across much of Central Florida, with 30s further north.

Thursday, high temperatures will climb back into the 60s. Thursday night will still be cool, with lows in the 50s.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 70s for the weekend but another round of rain is likely late Saturday.