Forecasters watching Caribbean; Hurricane Epsilon should sideswipe Bermuda

Hurricane Epsilon's maximum sustained winds have dropped slightly as it prepares to sideswipe Bermuda on a path over the Atlantic Ocean.

Epsilon is now a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 110 mph. The National Hurricane Center says it should come close enough Thursday evening to merit a tropical storm warning for the island. Epsilon rapidly intensified to become a major hurricane on Wednesday before weakening.

Forecasters warn that large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, forecasters say an area of low pressure in the Caribbean has a chance of developing into a tropical system as it passes by south Florida over the next few days. It's expected to increase Florida's rain chances, regardless of its development.

