Hurricane Francine takes aim at Louisiana coast: NHC

Hurricane Francine is gathering strength before its projected landfall along the Louisiana coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the NHC, Francine is a little stronger Wednesday morning as it approaches landfall. Currently located at about 245 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, it could be a Category 2 storm when it hits the coast.

The NHC warned of life-threatening storm surge on Wednesday for the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.

Damaging and life-threatening hurricane-force winds are also expected in portions of southern Louisiana later on Wednesday where a Hurricane Warning is in effect.

Maximum sustained winds for the hurricane currently sit at 90 mph as the system makes its way northeast at 10 mph. If those maximum sustained winds reach 96 mph, it will become a Category 2 hurricane.

Louisiana could see as much as 10 inches of rain and up to 10 feet of storm surge at the coast from Francis, according to FOX Weather.

Elsewhere in the tropics, two tropical waves continue to offer chances of development, with one of those listed with a high likelihood of developing over the next week.

Invest 93-L is producing a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms near the Cabo Verde Islands.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form towards the end of the week. It has a 40 percent chance of developing over the next two days and an 80 percent chance of development over the next week.

Invest 92-L has a 30 percent chance of development, but the NHC reported it's expected to reach an area of stronger upper-level winds on Thursday, likely ending its chances for development.

