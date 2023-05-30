Low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico expected to bring increased rainfall to Florida

Just a little more than a day away from the start of hurricane season, a trough of low pressure is being monitored in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves east toward Florida.

The system is expected to slowly move east over the next few days, which will help enhance rainfall over Florida and in the Tampa Bay area.

FOX 13's Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says conditions won't favor much development with a 10% chance of development over the next two days and 20% over the next seven.

The system, though, will be able to offer some drought relief, according to Dellegatto. He says tropical moisture will surge over Florida in advance to the weak low pressure system in th Gulf.

"It's probably going to be more good than bad in the sense it brings with it clouds and showers, and after a very dry spring, we'll take any rain we can get," Dellegatto said.

Rain chances are expected to increase starting Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center is expecting the system to move across the Florida Peninsula this weekend and emerge into the southwestern Atlantic by early next week.