Record high temperatures possible across Tampa Bay area this week

Florida may set records for high temperatures this week, with some inland areas reaching above the 90° mark.

Temperatures across the Tampa Bay area will rise as the week progresses, with most counties forecast to reach 85°

A high-pressure system is firmly in place over the Gulf of Mexico and the Sunshine State throughout the week, keeping the chance for rain near zero.

10-day temperate outlook for Tampa, Florida. Feb-March 2023

The Tampa Bay area is 2.53" below average rainfall for the year, so far.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said the chances of rain remain low for the rest of February.

7-day rainfall forecast for Florida, Feb. 20-27, 2023

Dry, warm air sets up conditions favorable for brush fires, which have popped up across Florida already this month.

Another side effect of warm, dry conditions is high levels of tree pollen. A fine dusting of yellow is likely to build up on vehicles not parked in the spray line of a sprinkler.

Pollen forecast for the end of Feb. 2023 remains oppressive for allergy sufferers and car owners

As average temperatures max out around 85 this week, portions of Polk and Highlands counties – away from the sea breeze – are likely to see their temperatures creep into the 90s around Thursday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Temperature forecast Tampa Bay area Wednesday, Feb. 22

The early Florida spring weather is a contrast to the late winter storm setting up across the Northwest United States.

A major winter storm is predicted to dump snow from the west coast down to New Mexico and as far east as Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service said the storm will be "extremely disruptive to travel, infrastructure, livestock, and recreation in affected areas."