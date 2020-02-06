Tornado warning issued in Pinellas County as strong storms move over Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for all of central Florida until 3 a.m. and tornado warning for part of Pinellas County until 11 p.m. Friday. Severe weather warnings were issued for Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties until 11 p.m. Thursday.

Even before the watch was issued, damaging winds brought down trees and closed some roadways and bridges from Inverness down to Interstate 10 in South Florida.

LINK: Download the free SkyTower Radar app for weather alerts

Gusts out of the southwest reached 40 miles per hour in some spots, forcing the closure of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge around 5 p.m. through the evening.

The windy weather came ahead of a line of strong storms moving east from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night. FOX 13 meteorologists warned heavy rain could lead to minor flooding along the coast.

Rain began to fall in northern Bay Area counties around 9:30 p.m. but before the rain, wind was the main issue for the Bay Area.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS: Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed due to high winds; storms expected overnight

In Spring Hill, an elderly woman was hospitalized after a large tree halved her mobile home at Tall Pines Mobile Home Park.

In Holiday, a tree caused serious damage to a parked car on Dorsal Drive.

Dorsal Drive, Holiday, Florida (Chip and Christine Irons)

Emergency management officials in Hardee County posted pictures on Facebook of downed power lines on SR 62 in Duette.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed a portion of Interstate 10 in Madison County early Thursday evening because dust from recently mowed fields left drivers with near-zero visibility.

A couple of dedicated Pasco County workers made sure no damage was done to the American flag. A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the man struggling to take down the flag, so he stopped to help.