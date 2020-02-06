Wind-driven dust closes stretch of I-10 in Florida

article

Blowing dust has forced the Florida Highway Patrol to close a stretch of Interstate 10 through northern Florida on Thursday.

According to the FHP, the visibility is poor between mile markers 263 and 271 in the Madison area because of recently lowed farm fields near the interstate.

Westbound I-10 is closed at the US 129 exit, mile marker 283. Drivers are being routed north on US 129 to Suwannee County Road 132, then west on CR 132 to US 90. Then west on US 90 to Madison County Road 255, and south on CR 255 back to Interstate 10.

The eastbound Interstate is closed at the mile marker 262 in Madison County. Drivers routed north on Madison County Road 255 to US 90, then east back to the interstate.

The high winds are ahead of a cold front that’s moving through Florida this afternoon. Winds are blowing over 40 mph across the state, also forcing the closure of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay. Florida State University in Tallahassee cancelled afternoon classes, and the Florida State Fair in Tampa planned to close early at 5 p.m.

This story was reported from Tampa, Fla.