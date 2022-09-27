Tracking Hurricane Ian: Storm's predicted path ahead of landfall along Florida's coast

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
until THU 5:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 4:45 PM EDT until WED 5:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Storm's predicted path ahead of landfall along Florida's coast

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Hurricane Ian
FOX 13 News

Tracking Ian: Follow storm's latest track

See how the FOX Model has Ian making landfall Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along Florida's west coast sometime late Wednesday afternoon or early evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian will pass west of the Florida Keys Tuesday evening and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

MORE: County by county: Hurricane Ian emergency information

Between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday, the storm is expected to crawl toward Florida before finally making landfall as a Category 3 or Category 4 storm.

Landfall is expected sometime after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

By 5 a.m. Thursday, the west coast of Florida is nearly clear of predicted storm activity and FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said the sunset may be visible around the Tampa Bay area Thursday night.