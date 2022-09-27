Tracking Hurricane Ian: Storm's predicted path ahead of landfall along Florida's coast

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along Florida's west coast sometime late Wednesday afternoon or early evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian will pass west of the Florida Keys Tuesday evening and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday, the storm is expected to crawl toward Florida before finally making landfall as a Category 3 or Category 4 storm.

Landfall is expected sometime after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

By 5 a.m. Thursday, the west coast of Florida is nearly clear of predicted storm activity and FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said the sunset may be visible around the Tampa Bay area Thursday night.