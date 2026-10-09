Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap & Som Tom (Thai Green Papaya Salad)

Bring food truck flavor to your home kitchen thanks to Executive Chef Samuel Velásquez of La Santa Maria Kitchen! Today, Chef Samuel shows how everyday grocery store items can be turned into a showstopping meal featuring crispy Bang Bang Shrimp Wraps paired with a vibrant, refreshing Som Tam (Thai Green Papaya Salad).

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Mix until completely smooth and refrigerate until ready to use.

In bowl, combine mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, sriracha, honey, lime juice, and garlic powder.

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels.

In bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper.

In separate bowl, whisk together egg and cold water.

Dip each shrimp into egg mixture and then coat thoroughly with seasoned flour mixture.

Heat approximately 2 inches of vegetable oil to 350° F in pot.

Fry shrimp in small batches for approximately 2–3 minutes, or until golden brown and fully cooked.

Transfer shrimp to paper towel-lined plate to remove excess oil.

Place fried shrimp in large bowl, add prepared Bang Bang Sauce, and gently toss until shrimp are evenly coated.

Warm each flour tortilla, then add shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and shredded cheese.

Place Bang Bang shrimp in center of each tortilla and top with little additional Bang Bang Sauce and fresh cilantro, if desired.

Fold sides of tortilla inward and roll tightly to create wrap.