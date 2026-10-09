Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap & Som Tom (Thai Green Papaya Salad)
Bring food truck flavor to your home kitchen thanks to Executive Chef Samuel Velásquez of La Santa Maria Kitchen! Today, Chef Samuel shows how everyday grocery store items can be turned into a showstopping meal featuring crispy Bang Bang Shrimp Wraps paired with a vibrant, refreshing Som Tam (Thai Green Papaya Salad).
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Bang Bang Sauce
Ingredients
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sweet chili sauce
- 2 tbsp sriracha
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- ½ tsp garlic powder
Directions
- In bowl, combine mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, sriracha, honey, lime juice, and garlic powder.
- Mix until completely smooth and refrigerate until ready to use.
Crispy Bang Bang Shrimp Wraps
Ingredients
- 1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup cornstarch
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 egg
- ½ cup cold water
- vegetable oil, for frying
- 4 large flour tortillas
- 2 cups shredded lettuce
- ½ cup diced tomatoes
- ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ¼ cup shredded cheese
- fresh cilantro, optional
- lime wedges, for serving
Directions
- Pat shrimp dry with paper towels.
- In bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper.
- In separate bowl, whisk together egg and cold water.
- Dip each shrimp into egg mixture and then coat thoroughly with seasoned flour mixture.
- Heat approximately 2 inches of vegetable oil to 350° F in pot.
- Fry shrimp in small batches for approximately 2–3 minutes, or until golden brown and fully cooked.
- Transfer shrimp to paper towel-lined plate to remove excess oil.
- Place fried shrimp in large bowl, add prepared Bang Bang Sauce, and gently toss until shrimp are evenly coated.
- Warm each flour tortilla, then add shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and shredded cheese.
- Place Bang Bang shrimp in center of each tortilla and top with little additional Bang Bang Sauce and fresh cilantro, if desired.
- Fold sides of tortilla inward and roll tightly to create wrap.
- Slice wrap in half and serve immediately with fresh lime wedges and additional Bang Bang Sauce on side.
Som Tam (Thai Green Papaya Salad)
Ingredients
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2–3 Thai chilies
- 1½ tbsp palm sugar or brown sugar
- 1½ tbsp fish sauce
- 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
- ½ cup frozen green beans, defrosted
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 tbsp dried shrimp
- 2 cups shredded green papaya
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- ¼ cup roasted peanuts
- 1 tbsp roasted peanuts, for garnish
- fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions
- In large mortar and pestle, gently pound garlic and Thai chilies until lightly crushed.
- Add sugar, fish sauce, and fresh lime juice, then mix until sugar begins to dissolve.
- Add green beans and cherry tomatoes, then gently pound and mix together without crushing tomatoes completely.
- Add dried shrimp and lightly pound to combine.
- Add shredded green papaya and shredded carrots, then gently toss everything together to coat with dressing while keeping fresh, crunchy texture.
- Add roasted peanuts and toss once more.
- Taste and adjust lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, or chilies to preference.
- Transfer to serving plate and finish with extra roasted peanuts and fresh cilantro.
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