Dinner DeeAs recipes: Polish Kielbasa Soup & Potato Pierogis

You asked, we delivered! 🥟

Chef Tristan "Ted" Reyes from Lobster Haven answers a viewer request from Mary in St. Pete: how to make authentic Polish Pierogis from scratch!

Learn how to make the pierogi dough your grandmother would be proud of, plus a "set it and forget it" Polish Kielbasa Soup that uses a unique layering technique to maximize space and flavor.

Chef Tristan isn't just sharing a recipe; he's sharing a piece of his family history.

Inside this episode:

The Dough Secret: Learn the exact ratio of sour cream and butter needed for a dough that is stretchy, soft, and easy to work with.

The Kitchen Glass Hack: No cookie cutter? No problem. See why a standard drinking glass is the only tool you need for perfect pierogi shapes.

The 20-Minute Soup: Discover Grandma's methodical layering system—cabbage on the bottom, potatoes on top—to ensure everything cooks perfectly in one pot.

Sauteed Finish: Why you should always "blanch and sear" your pierogis in onions and butter for that authentic golden crunch.

Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Grandma’s Polish Soup

Ingredients

¼ medium cabbage (shredded)

1 medium carrot (peeled and sliced)

1 medium red bell pepper (julienned)

½ medium white onion (sliced into strips)

1 celery stalk (sliced)

1 link Polish kielbasa (sliced into ½-inch half-moons)

5–6 red potatoes (chopped into 8ths, skin on)

3 garlic cloves (minced)

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 bay leaves

1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

2 tbsp salt and pepper (divided)

Directions

Layer the Pot: In a large pot (heat off), layer ingredients in this exact order: cabbage, bell pepper, onion, celery, carrot, kielbasa, minced garlic, and red potatoes. The "Half-Water" Method: Fill the pot halfway with water. Add all seasonings (garlic powder, paprika, bay leaves, cayenne, and half the salt/pepper). Submerge: Proceed to fill with more water until potatoes are fully submerged. The Cook: Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium. Cook roughly 20 mins until potatoes are fork-tender. Finish: Stir the pot thoroughly to bring the cabbage and sausage to the top. Season with remaining salt and pepper to taste.

Handmade Pierogis

Dough

2 cups ap flour

½ tsp salt

½ tsp garlic powder

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup butter (melted)

1 large egg

Filling

6 Russet potatoes (peeled and cubed)

½ cup cheddar cheese

¼ cup fresh chives (chopped)

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

Topping

1 medium onion (diced)

2 tbsp butter

Directions

Filling: Boil russets in salted water until fork-tender. Drain and mash until completely smooth. While hot, fold in cheese, chives, and seasonings (no butter or cream needed). Pro Tip: Roll the filling into small balls (about 1 ½ tsp each) to make assembly faster. Dough: Whisk dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk egg, melted butter, and sour cream. Combine and knead until incorporated. Note: If dough is too dry, add a splash of water; if too wet, add a pinch of flour. Rest: Wrap dough in plastic and chill in fridge for 30 mins. Assemble: Roll dough to 1/8 inch thickness. Use a regular drinking glass to cut circles. Place a ball of filling in the center. Wet the edges with water, fold over, and crimp with a fork. The Boil: Cook in boiling water 3–5 mins until they float. The Sear: Melt butter in a pan. Sauté onions until translucent; remove onions. Add pierogis to the same pan and sear until golden and crispy. Serve: Toss onions back in with pierogis and serve with a dollop of sour cream.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.