Dinner DeeAs recipes: Polish Kielbasa Soup & Potato Pierogis
You asked, we delivered! 🥟
Chef Tristan "Ted" Reyes from Lobster Haven answers a viewer request from Mary in St. Pete: how to make authentic Polish Pierogis from scratch!
Learn how to make the pierogi dough your grandmother would be proud of, plus a "set it and forget it" Polish Kielbasa Soup that uses a unique layering technique to maximize space and flavor.
Inside this episode:
- The Dough Secret: Learn the exact ratio of sour cream and butter needed for a dough that is stretchy, soft, and easy to work with.
- The Kitchen Glass Hack: No cookie cutter? No problem. See why a standard drinking glass is the only tool you need for perfect pierogi shapes.
- The 20-Minute Soup: Discover Grandma's methodical layering system—cabbage on the bottom, potatoes on top—to ensure everything cooks perfectly in one pot.
- Sauteed Finish: Why you should always "blanch and sear" your pierogis in onions and butter for that authentic golden crunch.
Grandma’s Polish Soup
Ingredients
- ¼ medium cabbage (shredded)
- 1 medium carrot (peeled and sliced)
- 1 medium red bell pepper (julienned)
- ½ medium white onion (sliced into strips)
- 1 celery stalk (sliced)
- 1 link Polish kielbasa (sliced into ½-inch half-moons)
- 5–6 red potatoes (chopped into 8ths, skin on)
- 3 garlic cloves (minced)
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
- 2 tbsp salt and pepper (divided)
Directions
- Layer the Pot: In a large pot (heat off), layer ingredients in this exact order: cabbage, bell pepper, onion, celery, carrot, kielbasa, minced garlic, and red potatoes.
- The "Half-Water" Method: Fill the pot halfway with water. Add all seasonings (garlic powder, paprika, bay leaves, cayenne, and half the salt/pepper).
- Submerge: Proceed to fill with more water until potatoes are fully submerged.
- The Cook: Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium. Cook roughly 20 mins until potatoes are fork-tender.
- Finish: Stir the pot thoroughly to bring the cabbage and sausage to the top. Season with remaining salt and pepper to taste.
Handmade Pierogis
Dough
- 2 cups ap flour
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup butter (melted)
- 1 large egg
Filling
- 6 Russet potatoes (peeled and cubed)
- ½ cup cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup fresh chives (chopped)
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder
Topping
- 1 medium onion (diced)
- 2 tbsp butter
Directions
- Filling: Boil russets in salted water until fork-tender. Drain and mash until completely smooth. While hot, fold in cheese, chives, and seasonings (no butter or cream needed). Pro Tip: Roll the filling into small balls (about 1 ½ tsp each) to make assembly faster.
- Dough: Whisk dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk egg, melted butter, and sour cream. Combine and knead until incorporated. Note: If dough is too dry, add a splash of water; if too wet, add a pinch of flour.
- Rest: Wrap dough in plastic and chill in fridge for 30 mins.
- Assemble: Roll dough to 1/8 inch thickness. Use a regular drinking glass to cut circles. Place a ball of filling in the center. Wet the edges with water, fold over, and crimp with a fork.
- The Boil: Cook in boiling water 3–5 mins until they float.
- The Sear: Melt butter in a pan. Sauté onions until translucent; remove onions. Add pierogis to the same pan and sear until golden and crispy.
- Serve: Toss onions back in with pierogis and serve with a dollop of sour cream.
