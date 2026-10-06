Duck Breast with Rosemary Potatoes

Chef Monika Belson from Monika’s European Kitchen in Largo stops by the Dinner DeeAs kitchen to show how cooking duck at home can be simple, affordable, and extraordinarily delicious. Watch as she pairs a perfectly pan-seared duck breast flamed with cognac alongside ultra-crispy butter-poached rosemary potatoes.

Connect with us:

Watch Dinner DeeAs:

Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando

Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Salt duck breasts on both sides at least 30 minutes in advance.

Score fat side of duck breasts in grid pattern, being careful not to cut into meat.

Place duck breasts fat side down in cold pan, then turn heat to low-medium to begin rendering fat.

Once fat begins to render, add garlic to pan and spoon fat and garlic over meat side of breasts for 6-8 minutes.

When fat side reaches rich color, flip duck breasts. If using cognac, add to pan and ignite to flame off alcohol.

Transfer pan immediately to preheated 375° F oven and cook 4-6 minutes until internal temperature reaches 130° F for medium-rare.

Remove from oven, transfer duck to cutting board, and let rest 10 minutes.