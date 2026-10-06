Duck Breast with Rosemary Potatoes
Chef Monika Belson from Monika’s European Kitchen in Largo stops by the Dinner DeeAs kitchen to show how cooking duck at home can be simple, affordable, and extraordinarily delicious. Watch as she pairs a perfectly pan-seared duck breast flamed with cognac alongside ultra-crispy butter-poached rosemary potatoes.
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Pan-Seared Duck Breast
Ingredients
- 2-4 duck breasts
- kosher salt
- 2 cloves garlic, pressed or smashed
- 2 tbsp cognac (optional)
- fresh crushed black pepper
Directions
- Salt duck breasts on both sides at least 30 minutes in advance.
- Score fat side of duck breasts in grid pattern, being careful not to cut into meat.
- Place duck breasts fat side down in cold pan, then turn heat to low-medium to begin rendering fat.
- Once fat begins to render, add garlic to pan and spoon fat and garlic over meat side of breasts for 6-8 minutes.
- When fat side reaches rich color, flip duck breasts. If using cognac, add to pan and ignite to flame off alcohol.
- Transfer pan immediately to preheated 375° F oven and cook 4-6 minutes until internal temperature reaches 130° F for medium-rare.
- Remove from oven, transfer duck to cutting board, and let rest 10 minutes.
- Season with fresh crushed black pepper, slice against grain, and serve.
Crispy Rosemary Potatoes
Ingredients
- 6 redskin potatoes, washed, peeled, and cubed
- kosher salt
- 3 sticks unsalted butter
- 6 rosemary sprigs
Directions
- Bring pot of water to boil and add salt.
- Add cubed potatoes to boiling water, reduce heat, and simmer 10-15 minutes until tender; drain completely.
- Melt butter in pan over low heat, then add fresh rosemary sprigs and drained potatoes.
- Simmer slowly, allowing potatoes to brown, turning gently until golden brown and crispy on all sides.
- Remove potatoes from pan, season with kosher salt to taste, and serve hot.
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